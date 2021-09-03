iOS 15 Focus mode shown off on video

Apple’s iOS 15 will bring a wide range of features to the iPhone when it launches this month, one of those is the new Focus mode.

The Focus mode is one the major new features coming with iOS 15 and it is designed to cut down on less important notifications and help you focus on what you are doing.

The video below from Zollotech gives us an in depth look at Focus on the iPhone and how the feature will work on your device, lets find out more details.

As we can see from the video there are a number of modes already setup by Apple that you can use or customize to suit your requirements.

These include Work, Sleep, Weekend, Mindfulness, Home Evening and Driving, you can also add more modes to this range and also customize them.

You can setup these modes on one of your devices and then share them on all of your devices, so you could have the same settings on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch etc.

It certainly looking interesting from the video and you will be able to customize it to suit exactly what you want in terms of notifications at different time.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 15 software update later this month along with the new iPhone 13 smartphones, the handset is rumored to go on sale on the 17th of September.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

