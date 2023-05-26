What’s new in iOS 15.7.6 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.5 for the iPhone, they also released another software update for older devices that are not supported by iOS 16, iOS 15.7.6 and this update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

The iOS 15.7.6 is available for the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE 1st generation, and the iPod Touch, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is new in this software update for older versions of the iPhone.

As we can see from the video this IOS 15 update does not include any major new features for the iPhone, it mainly comes with a range of security updates for various models of the iPhone.

The new iOS 15.7.6 software update is now available to download, you can install the update on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install.

The new 16.5 update brought a range of new features to the iPhone, you can see the release notes for this update below.

his update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



