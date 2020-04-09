Disney+ now has more than 50 million paid subscribers

It looks like the new Disney+ streaming service has been a success for the company as the service now has more than 50 million paid subscribers.

Disney’s streaming service launched in the US five months ago and it also launched in the UK and other European countries recently.

On the fourth of February the company revealed it had 29 million paid subscribers, so it has managed to increase by around 75 percent since then.

The streaming service has a wide catalogue of content including all of Disney’s shows and movies, the Star Wars movies and also new Star Wars shows like the Mandalorian. There is also a wide range of content from Marvel and much more.

If anyone can take on Netflix it looks like Disney could be the company to do it with their vast catalogue of content.

Source Deadline

