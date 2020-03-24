Disney+ launched in the UK and some European countries

The new Disney+ streaming service is now available in the UK and some European countries and the service costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year in the UK.

In Europe it costs €6.99 a month or €69.99 a year and Disney are offering a seven day free trial of the service in many countries.

The new streaming service from Disney launched in the US last year and it has been popular, it is expected to be popular in the UK and Europe.

It will offer a wide range of Disney content, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic and it will feature exclusive shows like the Mandalorian and others.

Netflix could face some serious competition from Disney+ as they have a massive catalogue of content and also it is price lower than what Netflix is charging.

