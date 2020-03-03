Disney+ is coming to Sky Q this month

Sky has announced that they have struck a multi year deal with Disney and that Disney+ will be available on Sky Q later this month.

This means that your will be watch all content from Disney+ like the Mandalorian on your Sky Q device if you have a Disney+ subscription, this will cost £4.99 a month

Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive, Sky, said: “We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q. This is a great start to what is set to be another stellar year for Sky – in 2020 we’ll launch new channels and genres, start building Sky Studios Elstree and we’ve got brilliant new and returning originals coming too.”

Added Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, “We are delighted that Sky is selling the Disney+ service on their platform and, along with our other distribution partners, will deliver exceptional reach at launch.”

Sky will also be bringing the new Disney+ streaming service to their Now TV service in the UK in the ‘coming months’.

Source Sky

