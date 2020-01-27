Sky Q may get Disney+ in March

Disney+ is already available in the US and this new streaming service is headed to the UK in March, it looks like it may also be headed to Sky Q in the UK.

According to a recent report Disney+ will be available with Sky Q in the UK from March, this would hardly come as a surprise as Disney and Sky already have a major partnership with the majority of Disney’s content available on the platform.

According to a recent report the Disney+ on the Sky Q platform would work in a similar way to Netflix and programs will be integrated from the platform into Sky’s UI.

It is not clear as yet on whether there will be an additional fee to access Disney+ or whether it will be included as part of any of the various packages Sky offer. When Disney+ lands in the UK it will apparently cost £5.99 a month.

Source Pocket Lint

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals