Netflix lets parents filter movie and TV shows by ratings and more

Netflix has announced that it is making its streaming service more user friendly for parents with some additional controls to help the decide what their kids can watch.

You will now be able to pin protect individual profiles on Netflix to stop your kids from accessing them, ensuring that they only see content that you want them to see.

The company is also adding in another new feature that will let you filter out movies and TV shows that are no appropriate for your kids age.

So basically any content which is not within the age range that you have selected for them will be hidden from them. You will also be able to remove individual movies or TV shows from their library by title.

They are also making it easier for you to review the settings on each profile and also see what your kids have been watching, you will also be able to turn off the autoplay feature for kid shows.

Source Netflix

