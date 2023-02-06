110W GaN desktop wireless charger from $97

If you are looking for a portable desktop wireless charger might be interested in the Superdock currently available via Kickstarter. Providing 110 Watts of power the unique docking station features AC outlets together with 10W wireless charging, GaN charging technology, RJ45 Ethernet port offering up to 5Gbps data transfer and more. The project has blasted past its required pledge goal with still 34 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $97 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Most people had a desktop computer, a monitor, and maybe a printer—but add to those external drives, scanners, wireless routers, and other peripheral devices, and those two standard outlets most of us had were simply overwhelmed. Do you find yourself always hunting for outlets, power adapters and dragging cords to your desk? You are not alone.”

Desktop wireless charger

“A clean and organised workspace will make it easier to focus on tasks instead. You’ll also find yourself with lots more space to get things done rather than pushing the mess to the side and adding more to the pile. That’s why we created SuperDock. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution to charge and dock all but the most power-hungry tech, SuperDock is the right choice.”

If the Superdock campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Superdock desktop wireless charger project play the promotional video below.

“SuperDock is the world’s first charging station that combines MagSafe compatible charger stand, 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, 2 x US AC outlets, 2 x Type-C Power Delivery ports and 2 x USB-A 3.0 ports altogether. You can charge up to seven devices at the same time and expand peripherals, transfer data with an ultra-fast speed up to 5Gbps, and extend display with 4K@60Hz resolution all at once while having a perfectly organized desk.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the desktop wireless charger, jump over to the official Superdock crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





