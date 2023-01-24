Swift 120W GaN charger and travel adapter

Swift is a new 120W GaN charger and travel adapter launched by Kickstarter this month which is already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 700 backers with still 31 days remaining equipped with third-generation GaN charging technology together with four USB-C ports, for integrated international adapters and the capability to charge six devices at the same time. The swift allows you to travel without the need to carry multiple chargers and cables.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $59 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“This 120W device brought to you by professional engineers at iBIockCube can power up to six devices including two MacBooks or laptops simultaneously! It lets you charge your devices anywhere fast, efficiently, and safely!

– NC More Cluttered Luggage

– NC More Struggling to Find the Correct Adapter for the Country You Are Travelling To

– NC More Trying to Find Multiple Outlets to Charge More Than One Device at A TimeQQ”

120W GaN charger

“The Swift Travel Adapter is designed to eliminate the need to pack multiple chargers and adapters. High-efficiency, Gallium Nitride, Gold Standard Technology makes this adapter incredibly powerful. Not only that, it’s also compatible with over 150 countries!”

With the assumption that the Swift crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Swift 120W GaN charger project check out the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 120W GaN charger, jump over to the official Swift crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





