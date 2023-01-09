Satechi 200W 6 Port PD GaN Charger $150

At the CES 2023 technology show Satechi has unveiled a new 200W GaN Charger building on previous designs to provide six USB-C ports capable of charging six devices simultaneously and supporting multiple power configurations of up to 200 watts. Equipped with 2x USB-C PD 3.1 and 4x USB-C PD 3.0 ports the charging hub will automatically recognise devices that are connected to it and will automatically adjust the wattage according to the port hierarchy.

“You will be able to achieve 140W when 1 device is connected to PD1 or PD2, or the port hierarchy of 65W/45W/20W/20W/20W/20W when all 6 ports are being utilized. Supports PD 3.1/3.0, QC 4.0+, and PPS” says Satechi. The new Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger is now available to preorder priced at $149.99 with shipping expected to commence sometime in late spring.

200W GaN Charger

“Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. “

“Features next-gen Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, about three times as efficient as silicon-based chargers in converting power to electricity, to provide faster charging and better overall power efficiency. Includes CE & ETL certifications along with over-current protection to provide an efficient and safe charge for your connected devices. We recommend using certified charging cables (sold separately) to ensure utmost safety to your host device. “

Source : Satechi





