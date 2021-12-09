Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock launches for $300

Mac users equipped with systems running the latest Apple Silicon M1 processors may be interested in a new Thunderbolt 4 Dock from Satechi, allowing you to add extra connectivity to your Mac with ease. Offering an all in one docking station equipped with new Thunderbolt 4 technology in the form of three T4 ports and one T4 host port as well as Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A 3.2 data ports, USB-A 2.0 charging port, UHS-II SD card readers, and an audio jack port. The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is now available to purchase priced at $300 directly from the official Satechi online store.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Take your workspace to the next level with the Satechi T4 Dock, featuring all-new T4 technology that offers better flexibility and versatility for your entire setup. With a multitude of ports including, three T4, 4 xUSB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card readers, and 3.5mm audio jack port, the Satechi T4 Dock is a powerhouse that does it all – so you can work at your best.

“Featuring all-new T4 technology that provides even greater flexibility for your setup with dual 4K HDMI video, up to 40 Gbps data transfer, and Power Delivery charging up to 96W. Equipped with everything you need for a powerhouse workstation, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.0, one USB-A 2.0 charging, Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II SD card reader, and an audio jack port. The Thunderbolt 4 Dock adds a plethora of USB ports, perfect for USB mice, keyboards, hard drives and more, plus a removable AC adapter for an extra boost of external power to help run those high-powered peripherals.”

Source : Satechi

