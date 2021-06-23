ASUSTOR has engineered a new AS-T10G2 10 Gigabit Ethernet card using the AQC-107 controller, which offers increased performance, and lower power requirements. The Ethernet card supports ADM 3.5.6 and up, Windows 7/8/8.1/10 32/64-bit and Linux Kernel 4.4, 4.8, 4.9 and uses the Lockerstor 16R Pro offering speeds up to 1127 MB/s when reading and 1124 MB/s when writing.

The AS-T10G2 Gigabit Ethernet card also supports IP, TCP, UDP checksum offload to reduce CPU usage for a more efficient experience and is equipped with a 10 Gbps 8p8c RJ-45 Ethernet port. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUSTOR, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The AS-T10G2 supports automatic switching between all major Ethernet speeds and is compatible with four lanes of PCI Express 3.0. Pop it into an ASUSTOR NAS running ADM 4.0 or a PC to upgrade network speeds to 10-Gigabit Ethernet. The AS-T10G2 is compatible with both full-height and half-height computers, making it compatible with almost any device featuring a PCI Express slot, ensuring affordable, yet high speed networking for both homes”

ASUSTOR AS-T10G2 10 Gigabit Ethernet card supports the following standards:

IEEE 802.3an 10GBase-T

IEEE 802.3ab 1000Base-T

IEEE 802.3u 100Base-TX

IEEE 802.3bz NBASE-T

IEEE 802.3az

IEEE 802.1p

IEEE 802.3x Flow control

IEEE 802.1Q Tagged VLAN

IEEE 802.1Qav Audio Video Bridging

IEEE 1588 v2 Precision Time Protocol

Source : ASUSTOR

