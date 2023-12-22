G.SKILL WigiDash PC Command Panel desktop shortcut controller and system monitor

G.SKILL has announced the launch of its WigiDash PC Command Panel, a customizable widget desktop shortcut controller. Offering an easy way to not only monitor your PC system but also have instant access to a range of shortcuts and controls for streaming and content creation.

The WigiDash PC Command Panel is a powerful tool designed to optimize workflow and enhance user experience. The device is equipped with a 7-inch IPS touch panel display that offers a resolution of 1024×600. This allows users to display up to 20 on-screen buttons or widgets in a 5×4 grid, providing a wealth of information and control at their fingertips.

One of the key features of the WigiDash PC Command Panel is its customizable hotkeys. These hotkeys can be tailored to open programs, files, links, and trigger actions in the Windows OS, making it a handy tool for streamlining tasks and improving efficiency. Furthermore, these hotkeys can be set up to switch depending on the application in focus, providing users with a level of adaptability that is rare in similar devices.

Shortcut controller and system monitor

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of streaming and content creation:

The WigiDash PC Command Panel also offers customizable widgets. These widgets can be used to monitor system performance, control media playback, and display useful information. The device’s ability to integrate with third-party software further enhances its functionality, allowing users to display system performance information or other useful data while gaming or working.

Customization is at the heart of the WigiDash PC Command Panel, and this is facilitated by the WigiDash Manager software. This software, designed to be user-friendly, allows users to drag and drop widgets into the grid, create pages tailored to personal needs, and customize icons, colors, and fonts. This means that users can truly make the WigiDash their own, tailoring it to their specific needs and preferences.

In addition to its extensive customization options, the WigiDash Manager software also supports profile export and import. This allows users to backup or share pages and configurations, ensuring that their setup is safe and can be easily transferred or shared. For those with multiple WigiDash devices on a single PC system, the software provides support, making it an ideal tool for streamers, content creators, gamers, and PC enthusiasts.

The WigiDash PC Command Panel is not only a powerful tool but also an affordable one. It is available for purchase on Amazon.com at $129.99, making it a worthwhile investment for those looking to enhance their workflow and control over their system.

The WigiDash PC Command Panel by G.SKILL offers a blend of design, functionality, and customization options make it a must-have tool for anyone seeking to optimize their workflow and enhance their control over their system. Its availability and pricing make it an accessible tool for a wide range of users. With the WigiDash PC Command Panel, the future of customizable widget dashboard devices is here.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals