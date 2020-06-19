New Elgato Wave USB microphones unveiled for streamers

Elgato has today introduced two new USB microphones to its range specifically made for streamers in the form of the Wave:1 and Wave:3 microphones. Both are now available from the Elgato Gaming website with the Wave:1 microphone priced at $130 while the Wave:3 microphone is priced at $160.

“Quality content requires excellent sound. You need a broadcast-grade microphone that plugs directly into your setup, and a mixer to blend audio sources with ease. Meet Wave:3 — your complete solution.”

Elgato Wave 3 features :

– Cardioid Condenser Capsule: capture speech with clarity and detail.

– Wave Link App: control Wave:3 and up to eight other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes.

– 24-bit/96kHz Analog-to-Digital Converter: professional broadcast audio quality.

– Proprietary Clipguard Technology: makes distortion virtually impossible.

– Superior Circuitry: seamless sonic transmission throughout the entire signal chain.

– Switchable Low Cut Filter: remove unwanted low-frequency noise.

– Zero-Latency Monitoring: plug headphones into the 3.5 mm jack.

– Capacitive Mute and LED Ring: silence your mic feed upon the lightest touch and see mute status at a glance.

– Multifunctional Control Dial with LED indicators: adjust input gain, monitor volume and mic / PC mix.

– Internal Pop Filter: prevents plosive breath noise and moisture accumulation.

– Adjustable Stand: use the desktop base or mount on a boom arm (adapter included).

– Custom Accessories: shock mount, external pop filter, desktop stand extension rods (sold separately).

Source : Elgato

