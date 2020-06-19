Geeky Gadgets

New Elgato Wave USB microphones unveiled for streamers

Elgato has today introduced two new USB microphones to its range specifically made for streamers in the form of the Wave:1 and Wave:3 microphones. Both are now available from the Elgato Gaming website with the Wave:1 microphone priced at $130 while the Wave:3 microphone is priced at $160.

“Quality content requires excellent sound. You need a broadcast-grade microphone that plugs directly into your setup, and a mixer to blend audio sources with ease. Meet Wave:3 — your complete solution.”

Elgato Wave 3 features :

– Cardioid Condenser Capsule: capture speech with clarity and detail.
– Wave Link App: control Wave:3 and up to eight other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes.
– 24-bit/96kHz Analog-to-Digital Converter: professional broadcast audio quality.
– Proprietary Clipguard Technology: makes distortion virtually impossible.
– Superior Circuitry: seamless sonic transmission throughout the entire signal chain.
– Switchable Low Cut Filter: remove unwanted low-frequency noise.
– Zero-Latency Monitoring: plug headphones into the 3.5 mm jack.
– Capacitive Mute and LED Ring: silence your mic feed upon the lightest touch and see mute status at a glance.
– Multifunctional Control Dial with LED indicators: adjust input gain, monitor volume and mic / PC mix.
– Internal Pop Filter: prevents plosive breath noise and moisture accumulation.
– Adjustable Stand: use the desktop base or mount on a boom arm (adapter included).
– Custom Accessories: shock mount, external pop filter, desktop stand extension rods (sold separately).

Elgato Wave USB microphone

Source : Elgato

