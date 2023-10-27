Prompter the teleprompter for streamers and creators from Elgato

The Prompter from Elgato, a new all-in-one teleprompter is a versatile and essential tool for creators. Offering a wealth of features that make it stand out from other camera attachable teleprompters in the content creation and streaming market. One of the key features of the Prompter is its ability to connect to a camera or webcam, enabling creators to maintain natural eye contact with their audience. This is a crucial aspect of video content creation, as it fosters a sense of connection and engagement with viewers.

The Prompter also offers the unique capability to mirror scripts, stream chats, or other windows. This function is powered by the user’s computer, eliminating the need for additional devices or third-party mobile apps. The built-in screen can automatically mirror any app, file, or browser that is dragged and dropped onto it, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Elgato Prompter

Compatibility is another strength of the Prompter. The device is compatible with various devices, including Stream Deck, and can be used with a variety of cameras, including mirrorless, DSLR, Facecam Pro, and more. The Prompter also supports wide lenses with a focal length up to 20mm, offering flexibility and versatility to creators.

The Prompter goes beyond merely displaying scripts. It offers features for script styling and formatting, content organization, and scroll speed management. This allows creators to customize their content to their liking, ensuring that their scripts are presented in the most effective and engaging way possible.

Teleprompter for streamers

Live streaming is a significant aspect of content creation, and the Prompter caters to this need by offering the ability to connect to a Twitch channel for live chat. This feature allows creators to interact with their audience in real time, enhancing viewer engagement and participation.

The control options for the Prompter are also worth noting. The device can be controlled using an Elgato webcam, Cam Link, or even an iPhone with EpocCam. This flexibility in control options ensures that creators can manage their content in the most convenient and efficient way possible.

The Prompter also features a drag and drop display feature, making it easy for users to manage their display on the fly. This can be done with a key press, a dial turn, or a tap of the foot using Stream Deck control.

In addition to its primary function as a teleprompter, the Prompter can also be used as an extra monitor. This feature allows users to multitask, dragging over a video or other content onto the Prompter’s screen.

The Prompter from Elgato is a comprehensive tool for streamers and creators, offering a wealth of features and capabilities that make it a worthwhile investment. It is currently available for pre-order and is priced at $280. With its delivery scheduled for December 2023, creators can look forward to a tool that will significantly enhance their content creation process.

The Prompter is a versatile, user-friendly, and feature-rich teleprompter that caters to the diverse needs of content creators. Its compatibility with various devices, built-in screen, script styling and formatting features, and control options make it a standout in the market.



