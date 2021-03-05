Elgato Light Strip and Wave acoustic panels now available from



Elgato has launched two new products this week in the form of the Elgato Light Strip and Elgato Wave Panels, both of which are now available to purchase from the Elgato and CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The Elgato Light Strip uses a companion application to provide an easy way to control your ambient lighting using the integrated RGBWW LEDs capable of displaying 16 million colors, with a wide brightness and color temperature range.

The Elgato Wave Panels feature two-layer foam construction to reduce room echo and reverberation, and can be easily mounted to your wall in modular hexagonal panels, as in the image above. “Whether it’s lighting up your stream or improving room acoustics, Elgato Light Strip and Elgato Wave Panels provide new ways to make your space, and your content, your own.”

“Elgato Light Strip shines with 108 total RGBWW LEDs, including dedicated warm and cold white LEDs to deliver a wider color and temperature range than RGB or RGBW LEDs. With a thin profile that’s flexible for bending and strong tesa adhesive backing that adheres to most surfaces, it’s easy to fit Elgato Light Strip into your existing workspace or studio. Fully dimmable and capable of outputting up to 2,000 lumens in color temperatures from 3,500-6,500K, Light Strip can be controlled via a free companion app for Mac, Windows, iPhone, and Android. Like most Elgato products, deep integration with Elgato Stream Deck enables instant lighting control and advanced audio-visual automation at the tap of a key.”

Source : Elgato : Elgato Wave

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals