Elgato Stream Deck Mobile app now available for free

Elgato the content creator accessory maker and subsidiary company of Corsair has this week announced a major update to its official applications Stream Deck, Stream Deck Mobile. Announcing that a new free version of its Stream Deck Mobile app can now transform your phone into a handheld productivity interface without parting with any cash. Obviously if you like to upgrade its features and usability then other subscription tiers are available for the “freemium” app.

Stream Deck Mobile becomes free to use for up to six keys, for anyone with an iPhone or iPad and other core app changes introduce more ways for users to control their favorite apps and customize their setup. For example Stream Deck Mobile Pro is available via a monthly subscription of $2.99 and is also available to purchase annually for $24.99 or if preferred as a one-off lifetime purchase $49.99.

“Now with its “freemium” app model, Stream Deck Mobile is more accessible than ever for millions of customers worldwide. Users can get the best of Stream Deck on their iPhone or iPad for free – including six keys, unlimited actions, and hundreds of plugins for popular apps. An optional Pro subscription or purchase unlocks advanced features like custom layouts, backgrounds, and up to 64 keys – double that of Elgato’s largest physical device, Stream Deck XL.”

Elgato Stream Deck free mobile app

“Stream Deck Mobile is now iPadOS native, taking full advantage of the device’s large screen. With iPad multitasking, users can run Stream Deck Mobile alongside their favorite apps and websites, or even run two Stream Deck Mobile keypads side-by-side – giving them access to as many as 128 keys at once (Pro subscription required).”

“Stream Deck is so much more than just a physical device,” said Christiane Göhring, Team Lead for Mobile Development at Elgato. “It’s a powerful ecosystem that enables millions of users across practically any workflow. With this update, we’re excited to bring that same technology to the virtual space, making it easier than ever for anyone to streamline tasks and save time using the iPhone or iPad they already know and love – all for free.”

Source : Elgato



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals