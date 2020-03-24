DeskSPace Lunar Surface sculpture

The designers at DeskX share three things in common : a love of design, a fascination with space and jobs that keep us tied to our desks, have created a new desktop sculpture in the form of the Lunar Surface. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about the DeskSpace: Lunar Surface. “The moon has captured our hearts and imagination from the dawn of time. Now, you can bring its iconic surface down into your home.”

Early bird pledges are available from $79 or £69 saving you 25% off the recommended retail price for a limited time. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place later this year during July 2020.

“On 20th July 1969 the first human took the first steps on the surface of the moon. This event captured the imagination of the entire world and catapulted us into the space-age. Now each of us can experience a small slice of this event through DeskSpace – the most detailed model of the lunar surface currently available at this scale. Created using data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the beautiful topography of the far side of the moon has been recreated using jewellery-grade concrete. Hand-finished and presented on a precision machine space-grade aluminium base, this is a truly unique and fascinating item that will be a talking point in any home or office.”

Source : Kickstarter

