Demeo Roots of Evil VR adventure game launches next month

Next month on December 16, 2021 the new Demeo Roots of Evil VR adventure game will be launching providing a new chapter in the virtual reality boardgame adventure that allows you to play with up to three other friends. The VR dungeon crawler allows you to immerse yourself in a Dungeons & Dragons style adventure with the benefits of digital characters and virtual reality. Check out the gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the core game as well as the new expansion which will be available next month

Demeo Roots of Evil VR adventure game

Check out the video below to learn more about the Demeo virtual reality adventure board game. Up to four players assume the role of eagle-eyed hunter, mystical sorcerer, deadly assassin or protective guardian. But choose your champions wisely in this cooperative adventure, for once you have accepted your quest, players must work together to vanquish the unholy force that corrupts everything living in the province of Helmaar… or die trying.

“Joined by lead designer Mike Booth from Restoration Games (known for his work on Left 4 Dead!), Wheels and Lolies check out what could just be the ultimate VR board game – DEMEO. 3 levels of a dangerous and decrepit dungeon await our heroes in this VR tabletop dungeon crawler. With the power of the sorcerer, warrior, and archer they’ll have to scrap their way to the boss and take them down before they find themselves crumbled into dust…”

Source : Steam : UploadVR

