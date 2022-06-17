Resolution Games has this week launched its fourth Demeo campaign making it available on virtual reality headsets in the form of the new adventure Curse of the Serpent Lord. Available for both the Quest and Rift VR headsets Curse of the Serpent Lord lets you explore deep into the Ronth Desert with your trusted companions.

The latest Demeo Curse of the Serpent Lord campaign features a number of new editions including Oana, the Warlock. Oana is a powerful spellcaster, able to deploy magic barriers, create portals to enhance the party’s movement, and (of course) pelt enemies with a barrage of magic missiles. And as if that weren’t enough, she’s accompanied by her Astacat, Cána, who can charge through enemies and send them sprawling.

Features of Demeo Curse of the Serpent Lord :

– NEW – Venture into the desert sands with CURSE OF THE SERPENT LORD, Demeo’s biggest update yet:

– NEW CLASS: Meet the Warlock Oana who brings a whole new style of magic, portals, and her trusty Astacat companion

– NEW SORCERER ABILITIES: Zedokar has been charged up with all new electrical powers making him stronger than ever

– MUCH MORE: Discover potion stands, merchants, earn cards faster, and even face the Serpent Lord itself! Can you lift its curse over the town

– Demeo offers four complete adventures — with more to come!

– All VR owners also get the PC version of Demeo for FREE via the Oculus app on Windows.

Source : Resolution Games

