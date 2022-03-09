Decode everyday rigid design backpack by NIID from $79

NIID has returned to Kickstarter this week to launch its next generation everyday backpack in the form of the Decode. Offering a combination of storage, convenience and comfort in a sleek semi hard shelled backpack which features a curved, compact design. The toughened backboard provides extra rigidity to the backpack as well as protecting your internal electronics, the addition of Velcro adjustable compartments inside allow you to organise your gear and gadgets with ease. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $79 or £61 (depending on current exchange rates).

“People were finally starting to go back to work and visit loved ones again last summer. Commuting, particularly by bike and car, has increased in popularity during the pandemic, because it allows people to avoid crowded transportation and confusing restrictions. That’s why we designed the DECODE backpack, a perfect urban backpack for commuters, which also works as a carry-on for short trips. Its versatile design, thoughtful compartments, and stash pockets not only make it ideal for catching flights but also for running errands, going to the gym, and every other stop on your day-to-day activities.”

If the Decode crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Decode everyday backpack project review the promotional video below.

“Timing is always a challenge with the production of a new product. However, we are working with top-notch suppliers and we have padded our timeline to make sure we can hit the time frames we have laid out. Also, our QA team is in place to personally check every shipment that will go out to make sure all backers receive the product without any defaults. The challenge, therefore, will not be the production side, but mostly the fulfillment side. We now have a good margin in our delivery times, and hope to deliver all the bags even before the deadline.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the everyday backpack, jump over to the official Decode crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

