Deeper Connect Air decentralized VPN router

In the ever-evolving world of technology, a new player has emerged on the scene, promising to revolutionize the way we connect to the internet. The Deeper Connect Air, a decentralized VPN router, is set to change the game with its unique blend of decentralized technology and cybersecurity features. This innovative device is highly adaptable to mobile scenarios, offering users a more secure, private, and equitable internet experience.

One of the standout features of the Deeper Connect Air is its smart routing capability. This allows users to automatically select the most optimized route to any website, while also having access to multiple tunnels simultaneously. This feature is supported across all operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Linux, without the need for any driver installation.

Portable VPN router

Early bird opportunities are now available for the radical project from roughly $99 or £77 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 60% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“We can help you save on your online expenses through various means, such as zero subscription fees, getting cheaper flights and hotels, and obtaining cheaper gaming subscription fees. Save up to thousands of dollars every yeah. This device pay for itself and much more! Say goodbye to annual fees and monthly subscriptions – our revolutionary products ensure a one time purchase equals a lifetime VPN solution backed by our cybersecurity and decentralization technology.”

Decentralized VPN router

The Deeper Connect Air also promises to eliminate the annoyance of geo-restrictions. Users can gain authorized access to their favorite sites and services from anywhere in the world, at any time. This is a significant step forward in ensuring a free, fair, and open network, regardless of location or restrictions.

In addition to these features, the Deeper Connect Air also enhances the user’s browsing experience by blocking pop-ups, targeted suggestions, video and banner ads. This ensures an uninterrupted and faster internet experience. Furthermore, it enhances cybersecurity by blocking phishing attempts, malicious software, and dangerous websites.

“With the Deeper Connect Air, you get a private, secure, and unrestricted internet without any central authorities watching your every move. This is your ticket to a truly unlimited VPN experience! Deeper Network represents the world’s first decentralized blockchain network for building a truly private, secure, and fair Internet.”

Lifetime VPN

The Deeper Connect Air also offers a free lifetime VPN based on sharing bandwidth. This is coupled with a user-hosted network that operates on a plug & play hosting system with no centralized servers. This makes it impossible for users to be tracked, thereby increasing security and privacy.

If the Deeper Connect Air campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Deeper Connect Air VPN router project inspect the promotional video below.

The speed of the Deeper Connect Air is another notable feature. Unlike traditional VPN services that slow down with more users, the Deeper Connect Air speeds up. This means that the more users there are, the faster and more stable the connection becomes.

“Deeper Network Inc. was founded in Silicon Valley in 2019 with the vision of leveraging blockchain technology to empower the real users of the internet and building both the Web 3.0 infrastructure of the future and an accessible gateway for everyone to join the revolution.”

Privacy and activity monitoring

In terms of privacy, the Deeper Connect Air ensures zero logs. The Deeper Network never saves user’s activity logs, leaving that responsibility in the user’s hands. This is further enhanced by a 7-layer firewall that protects the entire network and a device that encrypts all data.

The Deeper Connect Air also offers a unique Decentralized VPN (DPN) technology that bypasses all geo-restrictions, wherever users are in the world. This is a significant step forward in ensuring that users can access information freely, without any restrictions. With its unique blend of features, it promises to offer users a more secure, private, and equitable internet experience. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the VPN router, jump over to the official Deeper Connect Air crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



