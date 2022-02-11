Deeper Connect Pico decentralized VPN and secure gateway $149

VPNs are a great way to help you stay safe online and stop unwanted third parties from tracking your Internet path. Deeper Connect Pico is the world’s thinnest, lightest, smallest, Decentralized VPN or DPN, currently on the market.

Offering 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall and VPN small enough to fit in your pocket. Offering one click parental control, and the ability to block all ads including those on YouTube the small enterprise level secure device is available via Indiegogo Indemand.

Decentralized VPN

“Deeper Connect Pico is the world’s thinnest, lightest, smallest, and yet the most unique and powerful cybersecurity hardware device, which integrates a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall and the world’s one and only Decentralized VPN (DPN). “

Assuming that the Deeper Connect Pico funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Deeper Connect Pico decentralized VPN project view the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $149 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Pico continues the legacy of the Deeper Connect family of products with the same plug-and-play setup and all the familiar features, providing convenience for people who travel frequently. With an included Wi-Fi Adapter, you can enjoy a safe and fast private network anytime and anywhere whether you are at home or on the go.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the decentralized VPN, jump over to the official Deeper Connect Pico crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

