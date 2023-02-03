Deeper Connect Mini decentralized VPN and cybersecurity portal

The Deeper Connect Mini has been specifically designed to provide you with any easy-to-use and set up decentralized VPN or DPN hardware solution. Simply connect the device to your home network and the Mini VPN will provide fully decentralized connectivity with unrestricted access to content from any country. As well as providing additional cyber security protection, advertising blocking and more.

Specifically designed to help prevent any malicious attackers gaining access to your home network the Deeper Connect Mini portal is preloaded with the Atom operating system and a seven layer firewall to protect you from unwanted activity. Keeping your children safe from dangerous or inappropriate content with just a single click will. Simply plug the Deeper Connect Mini box into your home router and the service will configure itself and be up and running in just two minutes say it is creators. Measuring 13 x 6.7 x 2 cm in size the Deeper Connect Mini provide speeds of up to 1 Gb per second and features a quad core ARM64 CPU supported by 2 GB of RAM.

Decentralized VPN

“Ｗithout annual fees or subscriptions, and fully loaded decentralized with VPN, 7-layer firewall and cybersecurity features, the Deeper Connect decentralized VPN router device can save you over $600 dollars a year compared to subscribing to similar individual services. There is only one way to get all these features in one package without the monthly fees, the Deeper Connect.”

“The protection covers all IoT devices and computers in your home providing safety, security, privacy and ad-free browsing to all. Each of the Deeper Connect features is conveniently integrated into a decentralized AtomOS dashboard with controls for everything, eliminating the need for configuring and logging into multiple other services to get the same experience. The time you can save not needing to worry or deal with complicated configurations and multitudes of services is also cost-saving.”

Source : DP





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals