Deeper Connect Pico Set decentralized VPN with no monthly fees

If you are searching for a safer way to connect to the Internet from anywhere you may be you might be interested in a new unique cybersecurity and decentralized VPN router. The Deeper Connect Pico Set is now available to purchase at a $100 discount and is available from just $149 for a limited period.

Designed to provide 365 x 24 x 7 protection the small unobtrusive router can be easily connected to your home network to provide blocking against unwanted advertising, protection against malicious cyber attacks thanks to its seven layer firewall as well as saving you money without the need to pay monthly fees.

No monthly fees

“The worldwide network of Deeper Connect devices enables a fully decentralized VPN experience (DPN) with Multi-Routing, Smart Routing, and unrestricted access to content from any country without sacrificing Internet speed. DPN offer the benefits of VPNs, but with additional advantages that exclude a central point of control.”

VPN

VPN vs DPN

Features of the Deeper Connect Pico Set

– Deeper Connect: The unique cybersecurity and decentralized VPN (DPN) hardware. This is a perfect gear for work, living and entertainment.

– Decentralized VPN (DPN) – $0 Subscription for life. A fully decentralized VPN (DPN) experience with unrestricted access to content from any country. Enjoy lifetime free access to DPN, Ad blocking, Cybersecurity, and save over $600 USD a year.

– Enterprise-grade Cybersecurity. With AtomOS and a 7-layer firewall, never worry about your family’s safety online.

– A Secure Gateway Protect All Your IoT Devices. Prevent malicious actors from accessing your personal information and IoT devices.

– Blocking All Ads. Never be interrupted by ads again while browsing or watching videos.

– One-click Parental Control. Keep your children safe from dangerous or inappropriate content with a single click.

– Blockchain Mining (for crypto miner). Earn passive income (DPR) by sharing unused internet bandwidth.

– Plug-and-Play with Zero Configuration. Simply plug in the device to a home router and enjoy all its services within 2 minutes.

Source : Deeper





