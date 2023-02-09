Deals: VYSN Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

We have an awesome deal on the VYSN Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 80% off the normal price.
The VYSN Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $24.99 and it comes in a choice of four colors, black, blue, gray, and red.
The Fabric Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker line evokes a sleek modern Contemporary style to compliment any setting. Its simple woven mesh grille and large, rubberized user-friendly button style make it the perfect unobtrusive accessory to feature anywhere in a room or outside setting. It is also built to be IPX5 Certified Waterproof, so this is the perfect speaker to accompany you in almost any setting, inside or out. It also features a High Definition microphone to allow hours of hands-free Bluetooth phone calls.
- One-click control. Function keys are clear
- Bluetooth technology. For easy & reliable wireless pairing within 10m
- Carrying strap. Bring music wherever you go
- True wireless stereo. Enjoy your tunes in great-quality audio
- Rechargeable. Provides up to 4 hours of playtime at one full charge
Specs
- Color: red
- Materials: plastic, fabric
- Mounting type: tabletop
- Connectivity type: wireless
- Nominal output: 10-20W
- Battery: lithium polymer
- Play time: 3-4 hrs
- Range: 10m
- Sensitivity: 80db+2db
- Signal-to-noise ratio ≥85dB
- Frequency response: 100Hz–20kHz
- IPX5 waterproof
- Lightweight
- Portable
- Bluetooth
- Manufacturer’s 3-month warranty
Includes
- VYSN Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Red)
- Manual
- Charging Cable
You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the VYSN Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker over at our deals store at the link below.
