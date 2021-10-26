Deals Reminder : The WYSIWYG Web Builder 17 Plus Bundle, save 64%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the awesome deal on the WYSIWYG Web Builder 17 Plus Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
WYSIWYG Web Builder is an all-in-one software solution that can be used to create complete websites. What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get means that all page elements will be displayed in the same position as in the designer. Unlike fluid (dynamic) layouts, objects depend on the position and size of the objects surrounding them. WYSIWYG Web Builder generates HTML, HTML5, or XHTML tags while you point and click on desired functions. Just drag and drop objects to the page, position them ‘anywhere’ you want, and when you’re finished, publish it to your web server (using the built-in Publish tool). The software gives you full control over the content and layout of your web pages.
This bundle does not only give you a license for WYSIWTG Web Builder 17 but also offers 7 extension packs (a total of 65 paid extensions) to bring your website to life.
- Responsive web design. With support for layout grid, flexbox, CSS grid & fixed layouts with breakpoints
- Web fonts. Easily add Google Fonts & other Web Fonts to your website
- Animations. More than 150 pre-defined animations & transitions
- Pre-made blocks. Quickly get started with 150+ blocks
- Forms tools. Send Emails, Upload Files, Store Data in MySQL or CSV, Auto Responder, Form Validation, Conditons/Calculations
- Images & media. Image filters, shapes, galleries, carousels, lightboxes, rollover animations, YouTube, Vimeo, HTML5, Video/Audio
- Icon libraries. Support for Font Awesome, Material Icons & many other icon libraries
- Navigation. Navigation buttons, drop down menus, fullscreen menu, mega menu, panel menu, breadcrumb, pagination, & much more
- Extensions. Hundreds of extensions including slideshows, navigation, audio/video, webshops, data viewers, etc
- One-click publishing. No external FTP program needed. No special hosting required. Supports Secure FTP, FTPS and standard FTP
- Drag & drop. Visually design your website, HTML code will be automatically generated
- SEO tools. Helps you to make your web pages more search engine friendly
- Password protect pages. Multi-user login tools. Sign Up, Password Recovery, Online User Administrator, User Roles, etc
- CMS. Built-in (PHP based) Content Management System to allow you or your customers to manage content online
- eCommerce. Integrated support for third party ecommerce solutions like PayPal, Ecwid, Stripe, Snipcart, Paddle, Gumroad, WebMoney, & Vibracart Pro
