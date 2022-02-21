Deals Reminder: The 2022 SQL Freedom Course, save 90%

Just a quick reminder about the amazing deal on the 2022 SQL Freedom Course in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 90% off the regular price.

The 2022 SQL Freedom Course is available for $19.99, it normally retails for $200.

This course is for anyone who’s having difficulty writing SQL queries using the traditional ‘code-based’ method prevalent everywhere. Imagine being able to create SQL queries without writing any code. You simply interact with your data and the software builds the code for you in the background. It’s so simple, that you’ll wish you had your hands on this training methodology earlier, to start using SQL everywhere.

It’s a system that follows a path of tiny increments, instead of creating yet another mountain of information that goes nowhere. Every topic is de-constructed into itty-bitty steps that are easy to understand. It allows the student to not just learn, but to retain and easily implement any of the data-driven strategies and tactics.

Access 18 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7

Create SQL queries without writing any code

Let the software build the code for you in the background

Slice & dice your data in a drag-and-drop way

Understand aggregate functions

Get some bonus flyspeed tips

You can find out more information about this great deal on the 2022 SQL Freedom Course over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

