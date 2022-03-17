Deals Reminder: Ashampoo Office Bundle, save 61%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the amazing deal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week on the Ashampoo Office Bundle.

The Ashampoo Office Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $69.99, which is a saving of 615 off the regular price.

Ashampoo® Backup Pro 16

Ashampoo® Backup Pro 16 takes the fear out of viruses, ransomware, and hardware errors! Experience an easy to use well-designed but powerful backup solution. The new Ashampoo® Backup Pro 16 offers you all possible storage options: Back up single files to entire partitions to local drives or online storage providers. In addition, the program is light on resources, gets out of your way, and does all the heavy lifting in the background. Naturally, it can also restore your backups. Ashampoo® Backup Pro 16 even comes with a bootable rescue system to restore your system in the event of major system failure–including Windows 11 systems!

Well laid out user interface with all important information

Single-click access to all important menus

Presets for ready-to-use backup plans

Handy backup plan overview

Detailed information on each backup

Up-to-date cloud support

Extensive online help and printable PDFs

Better stability, flexibility, & performance

Ashampoo® PDF Pro 3

Ashampoo® PDF Pro 3 is the complete solution to manage and edit your PDF documents. The program has everything you need to create, convert, edit, merge and protect your PDFs. Create perfectly sized documents that are readable on any device and use encryption to protect your property when needed. Your PDFs are now as easily editable as Word documents!

PDFs can be created from virtually any Windows application. Version 3 comes with a nifty ribbon-based interface with an eye-friendly dark mode as well as a customizable quick access bar and space-efficient fold-out elements. Furthermore, the status bar now features seamless zooming and work modes are switchable at the click of a button. In addition, comparing documents is now faster and more precise than ever before thanks to a new compare algorithm.

Includes virtual PDF printer for PDF creation from any program

Create & edit interactive forms

Legally safe bates numbering

Handy elegant ribbon-based interface

Eye-friendly dark mode for increased productivity

Customizable accessbar with all important functions

Fast one-click switching between work modes

Seamless document zoom

New fold-out elements for access to essential features

Ashampoo® Snap 14

Save time and screen-capture information instantly. With Ashampoo® Snap 14, capturing screenshots or videos almost feels like magic! Anything you see on your screen is faithfully captured along with numerous smart settings. The built-in editor takes care of post-processing and file management. But Snap also gives you multiple tools to make your screenshots more meaningful: Auto-numbering, comments, shapes, cliparts and other items help you tell your story visually and in style! Whether you’re working from home, quickly need to explain a procedure, or plan to create an entire tutorial, Snap 14 has got the tools you need!

For up to 3 devices

Fully Windows 11 compatible

Brand-new image editor

Simplicity meets power: new user interface

Excellent video quality up to 4K

Enhanced audio quality with higher bitrates

Toggleable toolbar labels

Completely revised recording area

Multi-purpose capture tool for rectangular areas, entire & scrollable websites

Animated, well-arranged user interface

Modern newly-designed editor

Important options directly in the recording area

New well-laid-out settings dialog

