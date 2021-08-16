Deals Reminder: 2021 All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle, Save 98%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the 2021 All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The 2021 All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39.99, that is a saving of 98% off the normal price.

Complexity is the challenge in project management. Therefore, simplicity and practicality must be the solution. This course covers the most important concepts and processes of the Project Management best practices in one hour. First, an overview of definitions, key concepts, and the formal PMI process is provided. Then, the key elements of the Initiation, Planning, Execution, Monitoring & Control, and Closing stages are described. At the conclusion, you’ll understand these processes and stages and be able to execute them in your future projects as a Project Manager.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

Project Management In One Hour Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam Prep: 6th Edition Agile & Scrum Master Certification Prep: Video Lessons + eBook + Prep Exam Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 4 & 5 Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 2 & 3 Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 0 & 1 Interpersonal Skills for Elite Leaders & Project Managers Value Stream Mapping Master Class: Become a VSM Specialist Porters Five Forces Master Class: Strategy Skills Training Pareto Analysis Master Class: Complete Guide to 80:20 Rule Deeply Practical Project Management Productivity & Project Management Course for Increased Profits

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 2021 All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals