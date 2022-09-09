Deals: Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech

We have a great deal on the Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech is available in our deals store for $109.95 and it comes with some great features.

Your new backpack is also your new solar battery charger

When youre hiking, camping, skiing, fishing or whatever you do outdoors, you might as well charge your stuff while youre at it. The MOUNTAINEER has everything you need in a stylish, rugged backpack, along with a flexible (and detachable) 6.5W solar panel.

Thats ideal power for your smartphone, camera, iPods and iPads or any device up to 5V. Heck, you can even use it to keep portable chargers like our FUEL packed with power. We threw in a free USB-to-Lightning cable for you, too.

Full Product Specifications

Part Number: OT31550-FG

UPC: 818389017126

Color: Forest Green

Charging Time: 6-10 hours

Charge cable length: 30cm / 11.8 inches

Operating temperature: -20 to 80C / -4 to 176F

Charge input: 6.5W solar power high-efficiency solar panel

Charge output (power bank feature): 5V 1A, transfer rate: 22%

Product Weight: 1.4 kg / 3 lbs

Bag capacity: 40L

Bag dimensions: 52 x 35 x 22cm / 20 x 13.7 x 8.6 inches

Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech

