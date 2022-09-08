Deals: Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Calamari 4.0 Cable by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets deals store this week.

Go long on USB-A & USB-C PD charging with this extra-length cable Maybe we should have called it the CALAMARI 6.5, since this beauty stretches out to a full 6-1/2 feet, 4-in-1 cable. You’ll like that as much as its charging versatility. Its the sync-and-charge solution that can help you de-clutter any drawer. Features to love This product is MFi-Certified = “Made for iPhones, iPods and iPads.” If you’re running Apple products, you want that certification in your charging cable for 100% performance that non-certified cables don’t provide. Full product specifications Part Number: OT3185-B

UPC: 818389017058

Color: Black

Product Length: 2 meters

Product Weight: 85g = 2.99oz = 0.18lbs Charge Inputs: USB-A to USB-C: DC5V/3A

USB-A to Lightning: DC5V/2.4A

USB-C to Lightning: DC9V/3A PD27W

USB-C to USB-C: DC20V/3A PD60W Charge Outputs: USB-A to USB-C: DC5V/3A

USB-A to Lightning: DC5V/2.4A

USB-C to Lightning: DC9V/3A PD27W

USB-C to USB-C: DC20V/3A PD60W

