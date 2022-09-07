Geeky Gadgets

Deals Reminder: Weekender Travel Duffle Bag, Save 51%

Weekender Travel Duffle Bag

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the Weekender Travel Duffle Bag in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 51% off the regular price.

The Weekender Travel Duffle Bag is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $16.99, it normally retails for $34.99.

This Weekender Travel Duffle bag allows you to travel light with all the necessities. Conveniently put it over your shoulders as a duffle, or place over suitcase when needed. This versatile bag can be used as a gym bag, a swim bag, an overnight bag, a duffle, or a handbag. Foldable and lightweight, this unique duffle bag folds into a compact size to easily fit into a bigger bag.

  • Versatile. Can be used as a gym bag, a swim bag, an overnight bag, a duffle, or a handbag
  • Reinforced straps. Designed for easier carrying
  • Convenient front pocket. To easily reach smaller items
  • 210D densified polyester Oxford cloth. Waterproof & durable material
  • Foldable. Folds into a compact size to easily fit into a bigger bag

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Material: 210D densified polyester Oxford cloth
  • Lining: 210D high-quality polyester
  • Dimensions: 7″ x 6.3″ x 12.6″
  • Weight: 8.8oz
  • Double zipper
  • Foldable & lightweight
  • Waterproof
  • Durable
  • Multi-purpose

 

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Weekender Duffle Bag over at our deals store at the link below.

