Deals: Multi-Platform Wireless Keyboard, save 75%

Multi-Platform Wireless Keyboard

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Multi-Platform Wireless Keyboard in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Multi-Platform Wireless Keyboard is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $49,99, which is a saving of 75% off the normal price.

Bring your multi-tasking to the next level with this space-saving, tightly designed, multi-platform keyboard. The 78-key, high-speed wireless 5.0 transmission supports smartphones, tablets, and computers, and the multi-channel design allows you to switch effortlessly between devices with the click of a button. You will get hours of work out of this handy device which has an operating range of up to 32 feet, and a long rechargeable battery life with an energy-saving auto-sleep mode.

  • Easily portable. Only 2cm thick & lightweight at only 1.1lbs
  • Long operating range. Up to 32ft, 360°
  • U-shaped groove design. To hold a variety of devices
  • QWERTY key layout. No adjustments; type like you’re typing on your usual keyboard
  • Quiet key design. Type effortlessly & quietly
  • Energy saving. After 10 minutes of non-use it will go into sleep mode. To reactivate, press any key and within 3 seconds it will restart

