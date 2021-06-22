Deals: LizaTech Rotating Hidden Plug Camera

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the LizaTech Rotating Hidden Plug Camera in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The LizaTech Rotating Hidden Plug Camera is available in our deals store for $89.99, that’s a saving of 18% off the regular price.

The LizaTech Rotating Hidden Plug Camera is a 2-in-1 security hidden camera that lets you remotely monitor your home or your shop from anywhere via connecting your camera through your router. This 1080 full HD camera supports the camera lens left and right rotation through 750°, giving it a wider view. The camera can be set for motion detection recording, 24-hour recording, and time-lapse video recording. With real-time push notification and wireless charging, rest assured that your family is protected all the time.

1080 Full HD resolution: Capture clear & high-quality images and videos

165° Viewing angle: Monitor every corner of your home

Motion detection: Always be updated on any suspicious movement in your home

Push alarm: Real-time alarm will be sent to your mobile immediately

Night vision: Get a clean view of everything in low light environment

128GB SD memory card capacity: More room for image & video storage

WiFi connectivity: Reliable wireless connectivity allows you to watch livestream from wherever you are

You can find out more information about this great deal on the LizaTech Rotating Hidden Plug Camera over at our deals store at the link below.

