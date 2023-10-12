Deals: Kodak FLIK HD9 1080p Portable Smart Projector

Imagine transforming your living room into a personal cinema, where you can stream your favorite movies and shows in stunning Full HD. With the Kodak FLIK HD9 Smart Projector, this dream becomes a reality. This innovative device offers a plethora of features that make it a must-have for any movie enthusiast or tech-savvy individual.

The Kodak FLIK HD9 Smart Projector is not just a projector; it’s a gateway to unlimited entertainment. With its Android TV interface, you can browse through Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more, bringing a world of content right at your fingertips. The projector’s native 1080P Full HD resolution ensures that you enjoy your favorite content in the best quality possible, projecting on a screen up to 120″.

Key Features of the Kodak FLIK HD9 Smart Projector

Direct streaming media for unlimited entertainment options.

Auto keystone and zoom for fitting the screen to any surface.

Full HD imaging for a superior viewing experience.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities for easy connectivity.

Google Voice remote for effortless setup and control.

Built-in dual 3W speakers for immersive audio playback.

Dust-proof design for long lifespan and maintained image brightness.

Screen mirroring to cast content from your phone or tablet.

The Kodak FLIK HD9 Smart Projector is not just about delivering high-quality visuals; it’s also about providing a seamless user experience. With its Google Assistant feature, you can control the projector using voice commands, making it incredibly convenient. The device also supports screen mirroring, allowing you to cast movies or TV shows from your phone or tablet directly onto the big screen.

The projector’s dust-proof design ensures a long lifespan by maintaining image brightness and picture quality. It also comes with a case, controller, adapter, and cable for portability, making it easy to set up a movie night wherever you go.

The Kodak FLIK HD9 Smart Projector is more than just a device; it’s an experience. It’s about bringing the magic of the cinema into your home, making every movie night a memorable one. So why wait? Bring home the Kodak FLIK HD9 Smart Projector today and step into a world of endless entertainment.

