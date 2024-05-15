Deals: EaseUS Fixo Lifetime, Save 49%

Ever been frustrated by media files that won’t open or are corrupted? Whether it’s a cherished family photo, a crucial work document, or a video from your latest adventure, losing access to these files can be a nightmare. But don’t worry, EaseUS Fixo is here to help. This powerful tool is designed to repair various formats and fix different cases of corruption, no matter how severe the damage.

EaseUS Fixo is known for its fast file repair process and high success rate. It even offers a batch repair feature, so you can fix multiple files at once and save time. Plus, you can preview repaired files before finalizing the process, ensuring you’re happy with the results.

Key Features of EaseUS Fixo

Repairs media from all storage devices, including cameras, dash cams, and mobile phones.

Video repair feature can fix a wide range of video file formats, including MOV, MP4, M2TS, MKV, MTS, 3GP, and more.

Photo repair feature can restore corrupted, blurry, overexposed, underexposed, or pixelated photos in various formats, including JPEG, PNG, JPG, CR3, CR2, NEF, NRW, RAF, etc.

File repair feature can fix corrupted office documents, including PDF, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files.

Three-step repair process: adding files, repairing files, and previewing and saving the repaired files.

EaseUS Fixo is trusted by leading IT experts, influencers, and globally renowned enterprises. It’s compatible with Windows 11 all the way down to XP, making it a versatile solution for many users.

When you purchase EaseUS Fixo, you get lifetime access to this powerful tool, ensuring you’ll always have it when you need it. Just be sure to redeem the code within 30 days of purchase. As a desktop application, it’s easy to use and always ready to help.

Don’t let corrupted files ruin your day. With EaseUS Fixo, you can quickly and efficiently restore your media files to their original state. Take control of your digital life with EaseUS Fixo.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals