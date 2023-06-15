GCaMorn 4K dash cam, in-car entertainment system and more

Anyone looking to upgrade their in-car dash cam or information and entertainment centre might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the GCaMorn Multifunctional Car Monitor. A comprehensive solution for various in-car needs, providing a blend of functionality and convenience with several features primarily aimed at enhancing your in-car experience.

The GCaMorn car dash cam and monitor is its compatibility with a wide array of devices. It functions as an in-car screen projector that can connect with Android and iOS smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. The GCaMorn features a 7-inch IPS touchscreen display, designed to provide an immersive visual experience and supports 4K 1080P HD image quality. Early bird rewards are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $119 or £95 (depending on current exchange rates).

GCaMorn 4K dash cam

“With the intelligence life, the demand for in car multimedia devices is gradually increasing. Imagine being able to share movies, music, and games with family and friends on a long or short journey. An intelligent car screen projector with various functions that can meet your multimedia needs and create a relaxed and enjoyable journey.”

In car entertainment system

A variety of connection methods are supported by the GCaMorn car monitor. It allows wireless connections via Bluetooth and WiFi, ensuring seamless connectivity. Additionally, it supports car play, AUX, FM, and TF cards, which further expands the versatility of the device. Regardless of whether the user has an Android or iOS mobile, they can use the device to activate CarPlay in the car.

“Solve the boring time of long-distance driving. Whenever we prepare to travel, our mood is always filled with anticipation. However, when you sit in the car, time seems to become unusually slow again. Sometimes, nothing can pass the long journey time, which makes people feel extremely bored. Fortunately, we now have a tool that can solve this problem – the GCaMorn car screen projector.”

Assuming that the GCaMorn dash cam funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the GCaMorn in-car entertainment system project take in the promotional video below.

A unique aspect of the GCaMorn car monitor is its built-in driving recorder, which boasts a 180° wide-angle vision. This recorder keeps track of the vehicle’s driving path and gathers other pertinent information. The GCaMorn also supports viewing on mobile apps, with specific reference to the Roadcam app which offers trajectory playback. This feature allows users to easily monitor their car’s position and status. Furthermore, the GCaMorn car monitor is equipped with an external GPS if desired.

“Support multiple devices for a more convenient experience. This car mounted screen projector can support devices with Android and IOS systems, including smartphones and tablets. This means that no matter what device you use, you can easily connect to this projector, making the experience more convenient.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the in-car entertainment system, jump over to the official GCaMorn crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

