G.SKILL DDR5 8000 Extreme Speed memory kit launches

G.SKILL has this week announced the availability of its new DDR5-8000 Extreme Speed memory kit which is now available to purchase from retail stores online in the 8000 CL38-48-48-128 32 GB (2x16GB) memory kit. Trident Z5 RGB series DDR5 is designed for ultra-high performance on DDR5 platforms. Featuring a sleek and streamlined aluminum heatspreader design, available in metallic silver or matte black, the Trident Z5 RGB series DDR5 DRAM memory is the ideal choice to build a high-performance system.

“This DDR5-8000 memory kit comes with Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profile support for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS. This flagship overclocked memory kit will be available in December 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners.”

DDR5 memory

“Designed as the pinnacle of DDR5 performance on current generation platforms, see the screenshot below for the validation of this overclocked DDR5-8000 memory specification on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX motherboard with the Intel Core i9-13900K processor.”

“Trident Z5 RGB series memory is designed for ultra-high performance on DDR5 platforms. Featuring a sleek and streamlined aluminum heatspreader design, available in metallic silver or matte black, the Trident Z5 RGB series memory is the ideal choice to build a high-performance system.”

“The Trident Z5 family incorporates hypercar design elements into the iconic Trident heatspreader, creating a sleek and futuristic look. Featuring a black brushed-aluminum strip inset into a metallic silver or matte black body, and topped with a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting, the Trident Z5 RGB is ideal for a wide variety of PC build themes.”

Source : G.SKILL





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals