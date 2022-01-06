Day Before 4K gameplay with ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion and more

Gamers looking forward to the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated open world MMO survival game Day Before, are sure to enjoy this 4K gameplay trailer released providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the game with ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, RTX Global Illumination and NVIDIA DLSS enabled.

Day Before 4K gameplay trailer

The Day Before survival game is currently under development by FNTASTIC and allows you to :

– Take part in the restoration of the former society before it’s too late. In the survivor colony, you can sell your loot and communicate safely with other players.

– Explore beautiful yet dangerous places with stunningly detailed vehicles.

– Crush the infected and other players with realistic weapons, becoming a legend of the new world.

– Search abandoned vehicles, houses, and skyscrapers as you scavenge for resources.

“The Day Before is an open-world MMO survival game set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors battling each other for food, weapons, and cars. Players will be able to freely explore the world, including individual homes, skyscrapers, banks, hotels, shopping malls, and more.”

Source : FNTASTIC : Steam

