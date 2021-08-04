Measurement Damascus and Stainless Steel watch collection

A new timepiece has been created by Angles Watches in the team has returned to Kickstarter to launch the new Measurement watch constructed from Damascus and Stainless Steel. The unique design features a our watch design and is powered by a Swiss movement. Pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $572 or £424 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Measurement campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021.

“Damasteel is special damascus-folded stainless steel from Sweeden’s Damasteel AB (founded in Söderfors in 1676 with a lineage tracing back to the Vikings). Traditionally, patterned steel is formed by welding two different types of steel in multiple layers: the ingot is pushed through a forge and folded over and over until achieving the desired pattern which sometimes require hundreds of folds. Damasteel does things different. ” To learn more about the Measurement Damascus steel watch collection project checkout the promotional video below.

“Damasteel is a much more expensive product and offers the highest quality damascus patterned steel available. Unlike Damascus iron, it will not rust and does not need special coatings to seal and protect it. The only other watch manufacturer currently producing a Swiss engined watch housed in a Damasteel case charges $7000 US and up.

We decided to upgrade The Measurement Damasteel even further than when we created the opening video with our working prototype. Unlike in the video, the ETA 6498 movement has now been skeletonized (See “Upgrade” photo above), creating a much more dramatic visual experience monitoring the movement through the sapphire exhibition back.”

