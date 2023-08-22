Jobs and careers in cybersecurity FAQ

If you are considering a job or career in cybersecurity you might be interested in a new series of videos created by IBM discussing the jobs that are available and answering some of the more frequently asked questions with regards pursuing jobs and certification in cybersecurity technologies.

Cybersecurity, a rapidly growing field, offers a plethora of opportunities and challenges for aspiring professionals. One of the most frequently asked questions is about the necessity of a formal degree. While a degree in related fields such as computer science, information systems, or data science can undoubtedly open doors, it isn’t an absolute requirement.

The emphasis in cybersecurity is often on practical skills and hands-on experience. Certifications, such as CISSP, Security+, GIAC, CISA, and CISM, serve as testament to an individual’s knowledge and expertise, making them invaluable assets in a candidate’s profile.

What is cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity refers to the practice of safeguarding systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. These cyberattacks are usually aimed at accessing, changing, or destroying sensitive information; extorting money from users; or interrupting normal business processes. The field of cybersecurity encompasses a range of activities, tools, and methodologies designed to protect digital data from breaches, attacks, and unauthorized access.

Starting a career in cybersecurity

Do you need to be a coding expert?

Another common inquiry is the role of coding skills in cybersecurity. While it’s not imperative to be a coding expert, a foundational understanding of how computers and information systems function is paramount. For those looking to enhance their skills, there are myriad training options available, from budget-friendly online courses to intensive university degrees. The best choice is often contingent on one’s financial considerations, specific needs, and long-term career aspirations.

Key aspects of cybersecurity include:

Information Security : Protecting information from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, or destruction.

: Protecting information from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, or destruction. Network Security : Protecting a computer network infrastructure, primarily focusing on protecting network entry points from unauthorized access.

: Protecting a computer network infrastructure, primarily focusing on protecting network entry points from unauthorized access. Operational Security : Involves the processes and decisions for handling and protecting data assets. It includes permissions users have when accessing a network and the procedures that determine how and where data may be stored or shared.

: Involves the processes and decisions for handling and protecting data assets. It includes permissions users have when accessing a network and the procedures that determine how and where data may be stored or shared. Application Security : Ensuring that software and applications are free from threats. A compromised application could provide access to the data it is designed to protect.

: Ensuring that software and applications are free from threats. A compromised application could provide access to the data it is designed to protect. End-User Education : Users might unknowingly introduce security threats to computing systems. Training users to delete suspicious email attachments, not plug in unidentified USB drives, and various other important lessons are crucial for the security of information.

: Users might unknowingly introduce security threats to computing systems. Training users to delete suspicious email attachments, not plug in unidentified USB drives, and various other important lessons are crucial for the security of information. Physical Security : Physical protection of facilities and equipment from harm and unauthorized access is as important as digital security.

: Physical protection of facilities and equipment from harm and unauthorized access is as important as digital security. Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity : Dictates the procedures and processes to follow in case of a major incident, in order to continue operation of critical functions.

: Dictates the procedures and processes to follow in case of a major incident, in order to continue operation of critical functions. Cloud Security : As more businesses move their operations and storage to the cloud, the need to secure it becomes paramount.

: As more businesses move their operations and storage to the cloud, the need to secure it becomes paramount. Identity and Access Management (IAM) : Ensuring that only authorized individuals can access certain resources.

: Ensuring that only authorized individuals can access certain resources. Incident Response: Planning for and managing a cybersecurity incident.

With the increasing volume and sophistication of cyberattacks, continuous attention is required to protect sensitive information and maintain system integrity. Cybersecurity is not only a technological issue but also a business and societal challenge. Proper measures, policies, training, and technologies are essential to mitigate risks and ensure cyber resilience.

Frequently asked questions about cybersecurity

The cybersecurity sector is vast and continues to grow, offering numerous career opportunities for individuals interested in protecting digital assets and systems. Here are some of the notable careers and jobs available in the cybersecurity sector:

Information Security Analyst : Monitors an organization’s IT infrastructure for security breaches, investigates violations when they occur, and designs security systems and processes.

: Monitors an organization’s IT infrastructure for security breaches, investigates violations when they occur, and designs security systems and processes. Cybersecurity Consultant : Advises organizations on how best to protect their critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

: Advises organizations on how best to protect their critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Penetration Tester (Ethical Hacker) : Simulates cyberattacks on systems, networks, and applications to identify vulnerabilities before malicious hackers can exploit them.

: Simulates cyberattacks on systems, networks, and applications to identify vulnerabilities before malicious hackers can exploit them. Security Architect : Designs secure network structures and can specialize in areas like cloud security or endpoint security.

: Designs secure network structures and can specialize in areas like cloud security or endpoint security. Security Software Developer : Designs and develops security software and integrates security into applications during the design and development process.

: Designs and develops security software and integrates security into applications during the design and development process. Security Systems Administrator : Manages and administers an organization’s IT security infrastructure.

: Manages and administers an organization’s IT security infrastructure. Incident Responder : Handles security incidents and breaches, working to minimize damage and identifying how the breach occurred.

: Handles security incidents and breaches, working to minimize damage and identifying how the breach occurred. Forensic Expert : Investigates breaches and uncovers the evidence needed to prosecute cybercriminals.

: Investigates breaches and uncovers the evidence needed to prosecute cybercriminals. Security Operations Center (SOC) Analyst : Works in a facility where they monitor and analyze activity on networks, servers, endpoints, databases, and other systems to detect anomalies and security breaches.

: Works in a facility where they monitor and analyze activity on networks, servers, endpoints, databases, and other systems to detect anomalies and security breaches. Security Auditor : Reviews and evaluates the security of an organization, ensuring compliance with security standards and regulations.

: Reviews and evaluates the security of an organization, ensuring compliance with security standards and regulations. Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) : A high-level management position responsible for the overall direction of security strategy in an organization.

: A high-level management position responsible for the overall direction of security strategy in an organization. Risk Analyst : Assesses various threats and vulnerabilities to help organizations understand and mitigate risks.

: Assesses various threats and vulnerabilities to help organizations understand and mitigate risks. Security Trainer : Provides training to employees and other stakeholders on best practices for security.

: Provides training to employees and other stakeholders on best practices for security. Vulnerability Assessor : Identifies, quantifies, and prioritizes vulnerabilities in systems.

: Identifies, quantifies, and prioritizes vulnerabilities in systems. Cryptographer/Cryptanalyst : Works with encryption and cryptographic algorithms to secure data and communications.

: Works with encryption and cryptographic algorithms to secure data and communications. Cloud Security Engineer : Specializes in securing cloud-based infrastructure and services.

: Specializes in securing cloud-based infrastructure and services. IoT Security Specialist : Focuses on the unique challenges of securing the Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

: Focuses on the unique challenges of securing the Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Cybersecurity Sales and Marketing : Includes roles that focus on selling security products and solutions to businesses and consumers.

: Includes roles that focus on selling security products and solutions to businesses and consumers. Cybersecurity Researcher : Engages in cutting-edge research to develop new security technologies or discover new threats.

: Engages in cutting-edge research to develop new security technologies or discover new threats. Compliance Officer: Ensures that an organization meets external regulatory requirements and internal policies.

Mentorship in cybersecurity is an invaluable resource. Rather than a rigidly structured relationship, mentorship thrives when it’s organic and spontaneous. It’s advantageous to cultivate relationships with several mentors, each offering unique insights and perspectives derived from their experiences.

When it comes to job opportunities, the current landscape is promising. With an estimated 700,000 open positions in the US alone, there’s an evident demand for cybersecurity professionals. Job seekers can tap into various resources, from online job portals to leveraging the networks of mentors. The latter often proves especially fruitful, given the weight personal recommendations carry in professional circles.

The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has ushered in a new era of speculations and discussions. While AI will inevitably influence the nature of roles in cybersecurity, it’s not poised to replace them entirely. The limitations of AI underscore the irreplaceability of human discernment and decision-making. As such, professionals would do well to acquaint themselves with AI, ensuring they remain relevant in an evolving industry.

The cybersecurity field is continuously evolving, and new roles emerge as technology and threats change. It offers rewarding career opportunities for those passionate about technology and security. Additionally, due to the high demand for cybersecurity professionals, many of these roles come with competitive salaries and career growth opportunities.



