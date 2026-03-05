Cyberpunk DIY Watch Uses Flexible PCB and Wraparound Displays

Sahko’s cyberpunk-inspired DIY watch blends futuristic aesthetics with practical engineering, offering a unique take on wearable technology. Unveiled at the Open Sauce event in San Francisco, the watch features a flexible circuit board and wraparound high-brightness displays. Its compact design integrates key components like a microcontroller and charging circuitry, while salvaged materials such as disposable vape batteries highlight cost-conscious and sustainable choices. This approach also addresses the specific challenges of repurposing reclaimed parts.

You’ll learn how low-temperature soldering techniques were applied to protect heat-sensitive displays and why a stiffener layer was critical for reinforcing the flexible PCB. The feature also explores the use of an STM32 microcontroller to enhance functionality and provide more insights into the creation of customizable menus, showcasing the technical and creative decisions that shaped the project.

Cyberpunk DIY Wearable Tech

Design and Concept: A Cyberpunk Vision

Inspired by the neon-lit, dystopian world of cyberpunk, the watch’s design prioritizes sleek, wraparound displays and a flexible circuit board. The flexible PCB integrates several critical components, including:

A microcontroller for efficient processing

Charging circuitry to maintain power flow

High-brightness displays for enhanced visibility

In keeping with the DIY ethos and a commitment to sustainability, salvaged components such as disposable vape batteries were repurposed. This resourceful approach not only reduced costs but also added an eco-conscious dimension to the project, showcasing how discarded materials can be given new life in innovative ways.

The watch’s visual appeal is further amplified by custom animations, including a striking “Matrix-style” waterfall effect that reinforces its cyberpunk theme. Additionally, customizable menus allow users to personalize the interface, making the watch both functional and visually engaging. These design choices reflect a balance between aesthetic appeal and practical usability, making sure the watch stands out as a unique piece of wearable technology.

Overcoming Technical Challenges

The creation of the cyberpunk watch was not without its obstacles. One of the most significant challenges involved stabilizing the power supply. Voltage fluctuations frequently caused the displays to reset, requiring meticulous adjustments to the charging circuitry. This issue highlighted the importance of precision in DIY electronics, where even minor inconsistencies can disrupt functionality.

The high-brightness displays, while visually impressive, introduced heat sensitivity issues. To address this, low-temperature solder was used during assembly to prevent damage to the delicate components. This adjustment ensured the displays remained intact while maintaining their functionality.

The flexible PCB, a key innovation in the watch’s design, presented structural challenges. Its inherent flexibility made it prone to instability, which could compromise the durability of the wraparound displays. To resolve this, a stiffener layer was added to reinforce the PCB, making sure the components remained securely in place. This modification was crucial in maintaining the watch’s structural integrity, particularly given the delicate nature of its design.

Awesome DIY Watch From Cyberpunk Project

Iterative Development Process

The development of the watch involved multiple iterations to refine its functionality and address technical challenges. Initially, a Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller was used, but it was later replaced with the more efficient STM32 microcontroller. This upgrade significantly improved performance, allowing smoother operation and more complex animations.

To mitigate heat-related issues, low-temperature solder was employed during the assembly process. This adjustment preserved the integrity of the displays while making sure the watch remained operational. Additionally, battery-saving features were incorporated to extend runtime, although the high brightness of the displays continued to limit battery life when operating at full power.

The iterative process also included enhancements to the user interface. Customizable menus and animations were fine-tuned to improve usability and align with the cyberpunk aesthetic. These refinements highlight the importance of adaptability in DIY projects, where continuous improvement is often necessary to achieve the desired outcome.

The Final Product

The completed cyberpunk watch is a fully functional piece of wearable technology, featuring:

Customizable menus for personalized user experiences

Dynamic custom animations that enhance visual appeal

A high-brightness display optimized for various lighting conditions

Its design ensures visibility in diverse environments, while battery-saving features help optimize performance for extended use. However, the trade-off is a limited battery life when operating at maximum brightness, reflecting the challenges of balancing functionality with power efficiency.

Despite its innovative design, the watch has notable limitations. The high cost of components, such as the $420 displays, makes it impractical for mass production. Additionally, its fragile construction requires frequent repairs, further reducing its viability as a commercial product. These constraints underscore the watch’s role as a creative endeavor rather than a market-ready device.

Open source Accessibility

Although the cyberpunk watch is not intended for commercial production, its open source release provides an opportunity for others to replicate or modify the design. The project’s code and schematics are freely available, encouraging experimentation and customization within the DIY community. This open source approach fosters collaboration and innovation, empowering individuals to explore the possibilities of wearable technology.

By sharing the project’s resources, the creator has contributed to a culture of shared knowledge and creativity. This accessibility aligns with the ethos of the DIY movement, where collaboration and resourcefulness are valued over proprietary development.

Legacy and Inspiration

The cyberpunk watch, showcased at the Open Sauce event, exemplifies the potential of DIY wearable technology. While the project faced significant challenges, it stands as a testament to the ingenuity and resourcefulness of its creator. High costs, reliability concerns and frequent maintenance needs limit its practicality as a commercial product. However, its true value lies in its ability to inspire others to push the boundaries of open source, customizable wearable technology.

This project serves as a reminder that innovation often begins with passion and creativity. By merging futuristic design with technical ingenuity, the cyberpunk watch has carved out a unique space in the world of DIY electronics, encouraging others to explore new possibilities in wearable tech.

