Make cutting cardboard easy for kids with the InvenTABLE

Households recycle a huge amount of cardboard from deliveries and packaging every year, but what if you could make it a more interesting the kids to experiment with. InvenTABLE as a new safe cardboard cutting tool that allows children to experiment with the mountains of cardboard delivered to our houses on a weekly basis. Enabling them to transform this cardboard into amazing creations with their imagination the only boundary. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $800,000 and has now entered its final day so don’t delay if you would like to back this amazing project for yourself, your school or local club.

A new world of experimentation and crafting has been opened up for kids with the introduction of the InvenTABLE, a tool designed to make cutting cardboard easy, safe, and efficient. This innovative device is not only a game-changer in the field of arts and crafts but also a step towards promoting sustainability and creativity among young minds. Limited early bird offers are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $189 or £157 (depending on current exchange rates).

Cardboard crafting for kids

Cardboard, a material that is widely available and often discarded, can be a valuable resource for crafting. The average household discards approximately 3,200 pieces of cardboard annually. The InvenTABLE aims to repurpose this abundant material, transforming it into a source of learning and fun. The use of cardboard in crafting not only encourages creativity but also promotes environmental consciousness among users, particularly children.

The InvenTABLE operates much like a fast hole punch, with a rod that moves up and down within a metal guard to cut through the cardboard. This unique design allows the tool to cut through cardboard quickly and easily, significantly reducing the time and effort required compared to traditional methods. This efficiency is one of the key benefits of the InvenTABLE, making it a highly desirable tool for crafting enthusiasts.

InvenTABLE

However, the efficiency of the InvenTABLE does not compromise safety. The device has several built-in safety features designed to protect users, particularly children. The gap for cutting cardboard is only 3mm high, too narrow for fingers to reach the cutting rod. A clear cap is also set to be added in the final version for extra safety. Moreover, there are no exposed spinning parts that could catch hair or clothes, and cardboard debris are drawn directly into the box.

The noise level of the InvenTABLE is also within safe limits. The prototype measures at 80 dB, which is between the noise level of a vacuum cleaner and a lawn mower, and is not loud enough to damage children’s ears. To further promote safety, guidelines, kid-size safety goggles, and kid-size ear protection will be included in the “Little Makers” and STEM tiers.

If the InvenTABLE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the InvenTABLE cardboard cutter for kids project take in the promotional video below.

Cardboard cutter for kids

The safety of the InvenTABLE is not just assured by its design but also by third-party Kids Safety Certifications. The tool will obtain certifications, including the ASTEM F963-11 and Children’s Product Certificate (CPC), before shipping, providing an additional layer of assurance to users.

The target audience of the InvenTABLE is notably wide, designed for children aged 5 to 99, and can be used by anyone who struggles with using scissors or box cutters. This inclusivity makes the tool highly accessible, catering to a broad range of users with varying abilities.

In terms of versatility, the InvenTABLE can cut through materials up to 2mm thick, including fabric, felt, chipboard, craft foam, and worbla, but not metal. This feature allows users to experiment with different materials, enhancing the scope of their crafting projects. However, most testing has been done with cardboard, so the longevity of the tool when used with other materials is not guaranteed.

The InvenTABLE is a revolutionary tool that makes cutting cardboard easy and safe, particularly for children. It promotes creativity, sustainability, and inclusivity, while ensuring user safety. Its efficiency, versatility, and wide target audience make it a valuable addition to the world of crafting.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the cardboard cutter for kids, jump over to the official InvenTABLE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



