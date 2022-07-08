A unique project has launched by Kickstarter created by HOLOFIL based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The cardboard device allows you to simulate 3D visual experiences on your desktop or table. Thanks to over 100 backers the project has already raised its required pledge goal with still 20 days left. The HOLOFIL Cardboard 3D holographic display uses the power of your smartphone to create 3D images to amaze your family and friends.

“HOLOFlL-cardboard is a tabletop portable mobile based device that simulates mesmerizing 3D visual experiences that *feel* like holograms. Place your mobile with 3D content in HOLOFlL-cardboard to enjoy simulated holographic visual experiences with a great user engagement. Do you enjoy taking selfies, and friend’s / family photos and want to enjoy these photos afterwards while cherishing great memories? HOLOFlL-cardboard offers you just that in a great way to showcase these photos like a digital 3D photo frame, sitting on your desk, in 3D.”

3D holographic display

Assuming that the HOLOFIL funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the HOLOFIL 3D content frame project view the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $73 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Trigger your kid’s curiosity for free 3D modeling and animation software such as TinkerCAD, Google Sketchup, Blender, and many others, on your computer to design simple 3D content that can be visualized in HOLOFlL-cardboard. Let your kid’s digital creativity be bloomed by exposing them to 3D ecosystem to learn interesting basic digital skillsets of the new age 3D world of augmented /virtual reality.”

“Do you want to make learning new concepts fun and interesting for your kids? Holographic demo’s of different concepts can be a great way to introduce them for new learnings and to trigger interest so that they are engaged in the process of learning further.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 3D content frame, jump over to the official HOLOFIL crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

