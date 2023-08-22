OpenAI custom instructions are now available to EU & UK users



In a significant development, OpenAI has unveiled its much-awaited feature, “custom instructions“, extending its availability to users in the European Union and the United Kingdom. After initially rolling out the customization feature to its users located in the United States first. This innovative feature allows users to guide the behavior of the ChatGPT model during a conversation, without the need to alter the underlying code or model.

Enabling ChatGPT to provide more accurate and consistent results when prompted. As well as removing the need to keep adding similar prompts to ChatGPT if you’re asking for similar results across different conversations. For an in-depth overview of how to use ChatGPT custom instructions check out our comprehensive guide.

How to use custom instructions

To incorporate custom instructions into your ChatGPT account, simply click on your name and select ‘Custom instructions‘. This will lead you to text entry boxes where you can input prompts that will be saved by ChatGPT. These instructions can be modified or removed at any time, offering users the flexibility to tailor ChatGPT’s responses based on your preferences.

Users should be aware that if they alter their custom instructions during a conversation with ChatGPT, they will need to initiate a new chat to see the changes reflected. Furthermore, updates to instructions are only reflected in future conversations. To remove custom instructions from previous conversations, users can clear those conversations from their chat history.

In terms of data management, custom instructions are included in the ChatGPT data export. If a user decides to delete their OpenAI account, the custom instructions tied to their account will also be deleted within 30 days. However, if the user hasn’t opted out of having their content used to improve OpenAI’s services, de-identified and disassociated chat records may still exist.

ChatGPT plugin results

Custom instructions should influence not only the core ChatGPT generations but also the output from plugins, enhancing the overall user experience. This latest development from OpenAI underscores its commitment to providing a more personalized and user-friendly AI experience.

Other articles and tutorials you may find of interest on how to use ChatGPT custom instructions to get the best possible results.

The custom instructions feature prompts users to answer a few questions, such as the desired formality or casualness of ChatGPT, the preferred length of responses, how the user wants to be addressed, and whether ChatGPT should have opinions on topics or remain neutral. Each response has a character limit of 1500.

To disable the custom instructions, users simply need to delete them from the text boxes and save, which will revert ChatGPT back to its default settings.

The custom instructions feature in the ChatGPT User Interface (UI) and system messages in the Chat Completions API serve a similar purpose, albeit in different contexts. While custom instructions are used in the UI, system messages are employed in the API. Essentially, system messages are to the API what custom instructions are to ChatGPT in the UI. However, it’s important to note that custom instructions do not offer additional token savings.

Source : OpenAI



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals