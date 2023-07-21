New ChatGPT Custom Instructions feature provides more control

OpenAI has once again taken a step forward with its AI announcing the launch of a new feature that can be a game-changer for ChatGPT users in the form of Custom Instructions. This feature empowers users to personalize ChatGPT in a way that aligns with their individual preferences and requirements. Plus plan users can start their journey with this feature today, and it’s set to roll out to all users over the next few weeks.

“We’re rolling out custom instructions to give you more control over how ChatGPT responds. Set your preferences, and ChatGPT will keep them in mind for all future conversations.”

It is worth noting that unfortunately the new Custom Instructions feature is not yet available in the United Kingdom or Europe. As soon as more information is made available on when it is we will keep you up to speed as always.

How to enable ChatGPT Custom Instructions

The access to this innovative feature has been made straightforward and user-friendly. For web users, the journey starts from logging into ChatGPT, once logged in navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘Beta features,’ and finally opting into ‘Custom instructions.’ For iOS users, the path leads through ‘Settings,’ then ‘New Features,’ and turning on ‘Custom instructions.’

On web , click on your name → Settings → Beta features → opt into Custom instructions. Custom instructions will appear in the menu when you click on your name going forward.

The option for custom instructions will now be visible in your menu or settings, depending on your platform. However, during the beta period, you might observe some limitations in interpretation—ChatGPT might sometimes not fully grasp your instructions, or might apply them when not necessary.

Improved User Experience

One common point of user feedback OpenAI addressed is the burden of having to initiate each ChatGPT conversation from scratch. This feature marks a significant step towards reducing that friction. Interactions with users from 22 countries have helped OpenAI understand the crucial role steerability plays in aligning AI models with diverse contexts and unique user needs.

So, how does this improvement play out in practical terms? The Custom Instructions feature will remember and apply your instructions for every conversation in the future. This means you won’t have to reiterate your preferences or personal details in every chat.

Imagine you’re a teacher devising a lesson plan for third-grade science students—you don’t have to repeat this context every time. Or you could be a software developer preferring efficient code in a language other than Python—state it once, and ChatGPT gets the message. Even when planning grocery shopping for a large family, the model can automatically factor in servings for six in the grocery list. Check out the example screenshots below.

Custom instructions are an effective tool to ensure that your ChatGPT experience is truly custom-tailored. They offer the flexibility to set the chatbot’s preferences and requirements that guide its responses. This innovative feature aims to provide users with more control over how ChatGPT generates its responses. OpenAI describes it as a mechanism to “keep your preferences in mind for all future conversations.”

Custom Instructions and plugins

The Custom Instructions feature also improves your experience with various plugins. If you share relevant information within your instructions, the plugins you use can access and utilize this information. For instance, if you share your city in your instructions and use a plugin to make restaurant reservations, ChatGPT can automatically include your city when interacting with the plugin.

ChatGPT code generation example

OpenAI’s new Custom Instructions feature promises a more personalized, intuitive, and efficient experience for all ChatGPT users. Whether you’re an educator, a developer, or just someone planning your weekly groceries, custom instructions can help ChatGPT serve you better.



