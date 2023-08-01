How to use ChatGPT Custom Instructions more effectively

Those of you lucky enough to have access to the latest new feature released by OpenAI in the form of ChatGPT Custom Instructions may be interested in this quick video providing more insight on how the new feature can be used. If you have just started using ChatGPT and would like to expand your knowledge this quick guide will provide a few ideas on how you can use OpenAI Custom Instructions to help improve your workflow productivity.

Those unfamiliar with the future ChatGPT Custom Instructions allows you to provide ChatGPT with additional information about your preferences and context, so that the artificial intelligence can better understand your requests and generate more relevant and informative responses.

For example, you could use Custom Instructions to tell ChatGPT your profession, your requirements, or the type of content you’re looking for. But the most useful feature is to be able to provide ChatGPT with specific instructions about how you want it to respond, such as the format of the response or the tone of voice you’d like it to use. Allowing you to customize the chatbot to perfectly suit the application or request you would like it to carry out.

New ChatGPT feature added by OpenAI

“We’ve heard your feedback about the friction of starting each ChatGPT conversation afresh. Through our conversations with users across 22 countries, we’ve deepened our understanding of the essential role steerability plays in enabling our models to effectively reflect the diverse contexts and unique needs of each person.

ChatGPT will consider your custom instructions for every conversation going forward. The model will consider the instructions every time it responds, so you won’t have to repeat your preferences or information in every conversation. “

Setting up Custom Instructions

Unfortunately at the current time Custom Instructions is only available to those based in the United States. However you can expect OpenAI to roll out the new feature further afield very soon. if you are lucky enough to be based in the United States to set up Custom Instructions, you’ll need to be a ChatGPT Plus subscriber. Once you’re a Plus subscriber, you can find the Custom Instructions settings in the ChatGPT app or website.

Open the ChatGPT app or login to the website. Click on your name in the top right corner on your app Or if you are using a computer and browser down in the bottom left corner Select “Settings” Scroll down to the “Beta Features” section. Toggle the switch next to “Custom Instructions” to enable the feature. Enter your Custom Instructions in the two text fields provided. Click on “Save” to save your instructions.

Once you’ve saved your Custom Instructions, ChatGPT will use them for every conversation going forward. This means that you won’t have to repeat your preferences or information in every conversation, and ChatGPT will be able to generate more relevant and informative responses. Watch the video below to learn more about how to set up and use the ChatGPT Custom Instructions more effectively.

How to use ChatGPT Custom Instructions

Custom instructions are an incredibly effective way to enhance the accuracy and quality of your interactions with ChatGPT. They allow you to customize your experience and tailor your interactions to your specific needs and preferences. By providing ChatGPT with detailed instructions, you can ensure that it understands your requests more accurately and provides you with more relevant responses.

Save time and stop repeating questions

Moreover, custom instructions can save you significant time by eliminating the need to repeat your preferences or information in every conversation. With custom instructions in place, you can simply refer to them whenever you need to provide ChatGPT with more context, rather than having to start from scratch each time. This can make your interactions with ChatGPT much more efficient and streamlined.

Overall, custom instructions are an essential tool for anyone who wants to get the most out of their interactions with ChatGPT. By taking the time to create detailed and accurate instructions, you can ensure that ChatGPT understands your needs and preferences, and provides you with the most helpful and relevant responses possible. To learn more about ChatGPT Custom Instructions jump over to the official OpenAI website.



