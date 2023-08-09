ChatGPT Custom instructions now available to free users

OpenAI, the company behind the creation of ChatGPT, has today announced that ChatGPT Custom Instructions are now available to American users on its complimentary plan. This announcement comes swiftly after the introduction of the same feature for U.S.-based subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, which is a paid plan. The release happened shortly after custom instructions were made available for paying customers in the United States on the ChatGPT Plus subscription.

Unfortunately, users further afield in Europe or the United Kingdom will need to wait just a little bit longer, though OpenAI does say it will soon be available in the UK and EU. As soon as more information is announced, we will keep you up to speed as always.

The introduction of ChatGPT Custom Instructions is a game-changer. It empowers users to infuse their prompts with additional context, thereby enabling the AI to generate more relevant and high-quality results. This enhancement not only guarantees improved engagement but also ensures more accurate and detailed responses. To learn more about how you can use ChatGPT custom instructions watch the quick video tutorial below for a fantastic overview of how they can be used in a wide variety of different ways.

The process of customizing interactions with ChatGPT has been made simple and user-friendly. Users can now provide specific details and guidelines for their chats by clicking on their name and selecting ‘Custom Instructions’. Once these instructions are added, they will be applied to all future conversations with ChatGPT, making the AI model more personalized and efficient.

How to use ChatGPT custom instructions

Once ChatGPT custom instructions has been enabled you’ll be presented with two fields to complete. The primary field caters to personal context specification, while the secondary one is tasked with modifying the outputs of ChatGPT. It’s important to note that the level of specificity in the instructions is directly proportional to the focus of the output. Essentially, the more precise you are with your instructions, the narrower the context area from which GPT draws, resulting in more targeted and suitable responses.

Other articles you might find of interest in the subject of custom instructions for ChatGPT:

The key to maximizing the benefits of this new feature lies in the clarity and precision of the instructions provided. The more personalized the inputs, the better equipped ChatGPT is to deliver bespoke responses. This innovative approach to providing context helps the AI to better understand user needs and generate the most accurate and useful responses.

To ensure a seamless interaction with ChatGPT, users are advised to be as specific as possible in their instructions, use clear and concise language, and proofread their instructions to avoid any typos or grammatical errors that could potentially hinder ChatGPT’s comprehension. This attention to detail will ensure that the AI model can deliver the most engaging, efficient, and helpful responses.

The introduction of ChatGPT Custom Instructions is a significant step forward in the evolution of AI interaction. It promises to make the user experience more engaging and efficient, and it’s an exciting development for all ChatGPT users.

Source: Openai



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals