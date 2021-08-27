Cupra UrbanRebel Concept car teased ahead of IAA

Cupra has announced that they will unveil a new concept car at this years IAA Munich International Motor Show, the Cupra UrbanRebel Concept.

The Cupra UrbanRebel Concept will be an all electric concept car and it will give us an idea of what Cupra has planned for the future.

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept mixes pure electrification, sustainability and performance with the thrilling aesthetics of the virtual world. It gives an idea of the future design language of the urban electric vehicle, which will be launched in 2025. Cupra is pushing the limits with its most radical interpretation of an urban electric performance car. Racing is a key part of CUPRA’s DNA and that’s why the company decided to present the vision of its 100% all-electric urban vehicle first as a race car with bold, thrilling, sharp looks: the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept. The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept will be digitally unveiled next week and will make its world debut at this year’s IAA Munich International Motor Show.

You can find out more details about the new Cupra UrbanRebel Concept over at the Cupra website at the link below. It will be interesting to find our more details about this new electric concept car

Source Cupra

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals